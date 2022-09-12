Law enforcement utilize social media in gathering community help

SIKESTON, MO - With the ever growing popularity of social media, police have started finding integral roles for it in the way they run some of their investigations.
Poplar Bluff Detective Daniel Mustain has been with the department for 13 years. He's seen social media evolve and eventually become what it is today: a tool.
"There have been some benefits for sure on our end," Det. Mustain said. "One of the things we utilize is our Facebook page to identify suspects in different crimes ."
The PBPD utilizes their Facebook page, often posting mugshots or surveillance video or screenshots of cars and people to ask the public for help identifying.
Then, the tip lines are open. Mustain says over the years it's helped identify over 100 suspects in various crimes across the community. Suspects that he believers wouldn't ave been caught without the public's help.
"The community, they like to be involved," Mustain said. "So with the community helping us solve crimes it really creates branch connections to where we're working together as a community as a whole to help prevent crimes."
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety also asks for help identifying suspects on their own social media accounts. They also find that gathering tips from people about what is going on in the community has been beneficial to starting investigations earlier and ahead of the game.
"We see people giving anonymous tips," Sgt. Tyler Rowe said. "It's not anonymous when it's on social media, but we have people telling us hey, we think something is going on over here can you check it out. We'll get information on speeding or traffic concerns and other things to look into. Speaking with our detectives today, the new anonymous tip line has really helped. "
The tips help the officers get a head start into solving crimes and apprehending suspects. Without public help, they could be starting behind when they get to investigations.
"If we're 12, 14, 24 hours behind something, it's kind of hard to play catchup unless we get that information right away," Rowe said. "So, we always say if you see something say somethings, that's all we ask. "
Of course, there are issues. Social media lends itself to public comments and cyberbullying as the platform is used. It also lends itself to scams.
Recently, some posts that begin getting shared around the community don't belong there at all. Detective Mustain in Poplar Bluff recalls a post about a missing elderly gentleman that circulation. He said when he looked into it, it was a post that had circulated in towns across the country.
" Sometimes it's really hard to combat some things," Mustain said. "And sometimes people just post things because they want attention they just overexaggerate specific details."
Overall, though, the social media has helped many departments in many aspects. They're able to share department news, fun events and gatherings, photos of their staff and their community. They're also able to post weather or crime alerts, reminders and tips. Finally, they're able to post what they can to get the public involved in the safety of the community.
POPLAR BLUFF:
Facebook: Poplar Bluff Police Department
Non-Emergency Line: (573) 785-5776
SIKESTON:
Facebook: Sikeston Department of Public Safety
Anonymous Tip Line: (573) 475-3774
CAPE GIRARDEAU:
Facebook: Cape Girardeau Police Department
Anonymous Tip Line: (573) 339-6313