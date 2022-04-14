Law enforcement say collaboration is key to ending gun violence

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Despite reports of gun violence and shootings, law enforcement say the Carbondale area is not an unsafe place.
"A lot of our violent crimes are down. I think one of the things that we get into the habit of doing is creating a narrative based on shootings. We think that there's a lot of shooters. It's actually very few people making a bad situation for the entire community, and start working the problem," said Jackson County State's Attorney, Joseph Cervantez.
Carbondale police said working the problem starts with cooperation.
"We work closely with the state's attorney's office, take their lead and direction and what's best to do in these investigations to put the best case together to hold these individuals accountable for their actions," said Carbondale Police Chief, Stan Reno.
Part of that cooperation comes from the community.
"Last year, we were having some reluctance from the community to come forward and work with us on these investigations, and I think the tide is turning. We're seeing a lot of cooperation from the community, we're seeing more phone calls, more cooperation from witnesses, more cooperation from the victims. And that's what it's gonna take," said Cervantez.
"People are truly fed up with the violent crime, and they're not willing to tolerate it in their community any longer," Reno added.
Carbondale PD recently got many guns off the street this past weekend, and are now making their way to state labs for analysis.
To continue to stop offenders and continue to help prevent more shootings, Reno said cooperation must continue.
"The police department cannot do it alone. And we need the help of the community to keep Carbondale safe," said Reno.