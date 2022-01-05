Law enforcement ramps up security efforts ahead of 1-year anniversary of Capitol attack

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday... A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere, so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact travel across the region. Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast Missouri. Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow should taper off during the mid to late afternoon. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just below zero are forecast by Friday morning. Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.