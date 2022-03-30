Law enforcement leaders advocate for better childcare services in rural areas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL)---From the early days of the pandemic, law enforcement saw what they called an 'alarming' uptick in crime.
"Especially during the stay at home order, in the early part of COVID, we saw, in Williamson County, our domestic violence cases double versus the same period that we looked at and looked at the data from the previous two years," said Williamson County State's Attorney, Brandon Zanotti.
Now, especially in rural areas, law enforcement leaders from across the state are advocating for change at the youngest level to improve prevention strategies and the quality of services for children from birth to 5 years old.
"Rural areas, there are lack of resources. We do have community based organizations that help in some of these areas but we need more. We need more. The metropolitan areas have a lot more resources and organizations to lean that we just don't have," said Macomb Police Chief, Jarel Jones.
"These are important arguments for quality early learning programs, which can improve educational success, and reduce poverty. Both of which help enormously in the work against crime," Zanotti added.
In rural Illinois, 19.7% of kids live in poverty, and 69% of rural communities live where there are no or few options for childcare.
By asking for a increase in budgeting for child care in these rural areas, law enforcement leaders in the area hope starting young will help prevent crimes down the road.
"Simply put, I do not want to see more young people wind up in the courtroom. As either offenders, or as victims of crime," said Zanotti.