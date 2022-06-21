 Skip to main content
Law enforcement appreciation lunch held as way to engage with community

  • Updated
MARION (WSIL) -- Tuesday in Marion, people took time away from their schedules to show appreciation to local first responders. 

Firefighters, police, EMT's and paramedics came together for the event. 

Volunteers put together meals for them and provided a space to fellowship.

Senior Pastor Larry Lee says it's a great way to get people to interact with first responders. 

"We did this last year, I guess kind of in the midst of the pandemic, when everything was a lot of rigmarole about defund the police, don't do this, don't do that. Being a former law enforcement officer myself, I just thought i would be nice that if we as a community could come together and show these guys that first work, that we appreciate what they're doin' and enrich their life on a day to day basis," said Refuge Temple Pastor Lee Sr.

Pastor Lee says he wants to foster a healthy relationship between first responders and others in the community. 

