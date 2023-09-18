Last day in the 70s -- warming up for the beginning of fall

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another mild start to our day. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s with some patchy fog. Skies will quickly clear in the early morning hours leaving a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine.
By the afternoon and evening, highs will climb back into the mid 70s, continuing the streak. Humidity will be at a comfortable level, making today feel like a perfect fall day.
Despite inching closer to fall, temperatures will steadily climb. Highs will be back in the low to mid 80s through the rest of this work week and into the weekend. It won't be a heat wave by any means, but it will be more uncomfortable than last week.
Along with the warm up, we'll see a few chances for showers and maybe some thunderstorms. No need to cancel or alter plans yet, but it is something to keep an eye on.