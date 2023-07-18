 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Overnight thunderstorms may produce another 2 to 6 inches of
rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Las Vegas police serve search warrant in connection with Tupac Shakur murder investigation

Tupac Shakur seen here at Club USA, New York, March 30, 1994.The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to CNN on July 18 that it executed a search warrant at a location in Henderson, Nevada in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of musician Tupac Shakur in 1996.

(CNN) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that it executed a search warrant at a location in Henderson, Nevada in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of musician Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The statement from the LVMPD reads:

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The location of the search has not been disclosed by authorities. CNN has reached out for additional information.

Shakur was shot multiple times in Las Vegas in 1996 while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. At the time of his fatal shooting, he was in a car with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and began shooting out of the back window.

CNN reported at the time that authorities believed the rapper was the intended target of the shooting, but since 1996, the investigation has remained unsolved.

