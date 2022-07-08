 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Larry Storch, 'F Troop' actor, dead at 99

Larry Storch, 'F Troop' actor, dead at 99

Larry Storch, seen here in a 1967 image from "F Troop," has died at age 99.

 ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Larry Storch, a television actor best known for his role in the '60s sitcom "F Troop," died Thursday, according to a statement shared by his family on Facebook. He was 99.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family," the statement read.

A comedic actor who also did voiceover work, Storch played the scheming Corporal Randolph Agarn on "F Troop" and was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1967 for his performance on the show.

"F Troop," which ran for two seasons on ABC, was a satirical Western about bumbling soldiers and peaceful Native Americans at a fictional Army outpost in the Old West. The politically incorrect series featured sight gags, slapstick comedy and White actors -- including Don Rickles -- playing Native Americans.

The New York native made guest appearances in dozens of TV series throughout his long career, including "I Dream of Jeannie," "Get Smart," "The Flying Nun" and "The Love Boat."

Storch was also a familiar face on popular variety shows of the era, including "Sonny and Cher," "Laugh-In" and "Hollywood Squares."

In the latter part of his career, he returned to New York and appeared on Broadway. He was cast with Reba McEntire in the 2000 revival of "Annie Get Your Gun." At age 81, he performed multiple shows a week in a 2004 production of the comic play "Sly Fox."

Through it all, Storch embraced being remembered for his "F Troop" role.

"Sometimes, I walk out on stage, and you can hear from the balcony, 'Hey, Agarn'," IMDB quotes Storch as saying. "It still tickles me after 40 years."

