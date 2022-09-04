Largest Western Kentucky Craft Show attracts thousands over holiday weekend

GRAND RIVERS, KY (WSIL) -- A Labor Day weekend arts and craft show in Western Kentucky is one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the region.
More than 15,000 people are expected in Grand Rivers over the holiday weekend. With music, food and more than 120 vendors to choose from, the show continues to grow over its 50-year history.
It attracts crafters and artists from nearly every state in the country.
On-Site Coordinator Michael Dunbar says a little bit of rain, which was passing through in waves Sunday afternoon, won't stop the crowds who come to find those one-of-a-kind items they don't see at other shows.
"The vendors love it, the patronage that comes in, the customers, they love it because you have that uniqueness, you don't have 20 different people doing the same thing, it's all unique vendors and you can find something, somewhere to take home with you," says Dunbar.
The Lakes Area population grows "exponentially" as visitors take-over a community with less than 400 residents, says Dunbar, adding, "Yearly this is the biggest show in Western Kentucky and it does help to boost the economy of our little town here."
The festival continues Monday, Labor Day, starting at 9 a.m. with vendors on site until 3 p.m., rain-or-shine.