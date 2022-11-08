Large turnouts in Missouri with constitutional amendments on the line

SIKESTON, MO - A Couple of constitutional amendments are on the ballot Tuesday in Missouri, and it's keeping steady lines at polling places.
One of those in Amendment 5.
This would take the Missouri National Guard out of the umbrella of the Department of Public Safety, where it's been since 1974.
The realignment would cut out the middle man between the governor and the Guard, and make things like budgeting, legislation and emergency response easier.
“It increases our ability to get legislative access and it decreases the amount of time it takes us to get to a state emergency because it opens up a better line of communication between us and the governor," Missouri National Guard Association Executive Director Larry Crowder said. "It will be good for the guard, and that means ultimately it will be good for the citizens of Missouri.“
The National Guard would still be under the control of the governor.
Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state of Missouri. Missouri has had medical marijuana since 2018.
It also would expunge any marijuana related charges in the past. That’s been one of the big reasons it’s been pushed.
Many who oppose Amendment three say it’s because they don’t believe it should be in the constitution.
But the polls have been leaning towards its passage. Some supporters think it’s just the next step since the legalization of medical cannabis.
"There haven’t been negative ramifications from having a new well-regulated industry," Legal Missouri 2022 Campaign Manager John Payne said. "200,000 patients across the state using medical marijuana legally, so it makes sense that if it can work for that, why not allow all adults 21 years or older to use marijuana without the fear of arrest and prosecution.“
Overall, the turnout in Southeast Missouri has been high, including in New Madrid County.
“Well I tell you what, It’s a beautiful day and people are coming out, it’s really good," supervising election judge Terri Adams said. "People are anxious and there’s been lines, but people are so polite and everybody has been coming through and really in a good mood today.”
And in Scott County.
“Very good, very good turnout," election judge George Hale said. "Just my opinion that many people are unhappy with the situation in the country and they’re going to try to seek to make a change.”
They believe part of the reason is the constitutional changes that are up for grabs on the ballot this year.
“It’s because of state issues and constitutional things and different things in the state, that’s what’s getting people out," Adams said.
Years between presidential elections can be slower, but they say the turnout has been really great.
“If you’re not happy with situation, go vote," Hale said. "If you are happy with the situation, go vote”