Large police presence on scene in Du Quoin, person barricaded in building with gun

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- A large police presence has gathered in the 200-block of West Park Street in Du Quoin where a person with a gun is barricaded in a building.
Dozens of police cars and SWAT units are on scene with officers equipped with guns Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police say in a news release that officers are at the scene for a report of a person with a gun barricaded in a building and they are working towards a peaceful resolution.
This is near the intersection of N. Hickory Street.
Streets in the area are blocked off.
ISP Troop 10 Troopers are on scene assisting Du Quoin police. Pinckneyville Ambulance Service was also on scene Wednesday afternoon.
ISP said this is still an active scene and to stay out of the immediate area. They also said there is no current threat to public safety.
Our crew on scene tell us some of the police have concentrated on a building known as the Old Lincoln School house.
We will provide updates as they become available.