Large police presence in Carterville, suspect sought

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: There was a heavy police presence near Integrated Health on Plaza Drive in Carterville Friday morning.
John A. Logan sent out an alert Friday morning stating campus police received notice of an active shooter situation near the Carterville Campus. As a precaution, the campus was placed on lockdown.
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich tells us the suspect is driving a blue Kia will Illinois plate AV20202. The suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Multiple area businesses were are on lockdown.
Several police agencies were on scene including Herrin PD, ISP, as well as other agencies.
At least one street was blocked due to police activity.
We have crews on scene and will provide you the latest information when it becomes available.