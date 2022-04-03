Large gathering comes together to honor fallen SIU student

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A huge crowd was on hand to honor a former SIU student.
The first Jacob Jurinek Blood Drive was held Friday on the SIU campus
It's named in honor of former SIU junior Jacob Jurinek.
He died last fall due to injuries sustained at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.
One organizer says the goal was to have nearly 50 donors but she says, they more than doubled that number.
She goes on to say, having the turnout would have meant a lot to Jacob.
"We're just hoping this blood drive brings people together to help in the blood shortage," Emma Braning, blood drive coordinator. "Jacob was always someone who was putting other people first and helping others, so I think this is a really good way to live his legacy by continuing to help others who need it."
Braning goes on to say, plans are already underway for another blood drive. That one will take place in the fall.