...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening...

Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to
severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity
values through this evening. This combination will keep fire
danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation
chances increase later tonight.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
can spread quickly in this environment.

Large fire destroys two buildings in Massac County

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple fire departments were called out Monday afternoon for a large fire. 

The blaze was reported in the area of Pell Road and Powers Church Road, north of Brookport.

The fire spread through about 70 acres, consumed two homes, and destroyed a barn, according to the Massac County Fire Chief. 

Roads all around the fire were blocked off for several hours. Smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout the county.

There is no word on what caused that fire yet. After multiple hours on scene, crews have extinguished that fire.  

