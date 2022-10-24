 Skip to main content
Large fire burns 60 acres, destroys barn in Massac County

  Updated
MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple fire departments were called out Monday afternoon for a large fire. 

The blaze was reported in the area of Pell Road and Powers Church Road, north of Brookport.

The fire spread through about 70 acres and destroyed a barn, according to the Massac County Fire Chief. 

Roads all around the fire were blocked off for several hours. Smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout the county.

There is no word on what caused that fire yet. After multiple hours on scene, crews have extinguished that fire.  

