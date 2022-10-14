Large field fire burns 115 acres in Jefferson County

UPDATE: 4:45 P.M.
Fire crews on the scene tell News 3 the fire burned 115 acres this afternoon. The soybeans in the field had just been harvested this morning.
It took crews about 3 hours to extinguish the fire and no structures were damaged.
ORIGINAL STORY
JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple fire departments are battling a field fire in Jefferson County.
The fire is south of Mt. Vernon, near the McClellan Grade School. According to Southern Illinois Fire Incidents, more than 10 departments were called to assist on the fire.
Video and pictures from viewers show a large amount of smoke filling the skies.
News 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates.