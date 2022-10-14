 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Large field fire burns 115 acres in Jefferson County

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: 4:45 P.M.

Fire crews on the scene tell News 3 the fire burned 115 acres this afternoon. The soybeans in the field had just been harvested this morning. 

It took crews about 3 hours to extinguish the fire and no structures were damaged. 

ORIGINAL STORY

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Multiple fire departments are battling a field fire in Jefferson County. 

The fire is south of Mt. Vernon, near the McClellan Grade School. According to Southern Illinois Fire Incidents, more than 10 departments were called to assist on the fire. 

Video and pictures from viewers show a large amount of smoke filling the skies. 

News 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for updates. 

Courtesy: Hillary Cope