Large balloon seen over Southern Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A large balloon is making it’s way across the United States on Friday.
It was seen by residents in Du Bois, Illinois (Washington County) by mid-afternoon and continues traveling in a southeast direction across the states.
This comes after a report on the Pentagon tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US earlier on Friday.
Just before noon, the large balloon was spotted in Kansas City by the National Weather Service. Hours later, it was spotted in the St. Louis area.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.