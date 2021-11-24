Lanes reopening for Thanksgiving weekend travel

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is reopening lanes that have been closed for construction, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted.
District 9
Jefferson County
- Illinois 37 about 2 miles south of Illinois 148 in Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Johnson County
- Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Massac County
- Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:
- Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39.
- Westbound from the Ohio River to milepost 2, 34-32 and 30-26.
Saline County
- Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 142 3 miles north of Eldorado; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 13 at Carrier Mills Road just west of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue.
Williamson County
- Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.