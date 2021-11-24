You are the owner of this article.
Lanes reopening for Thanksgiving weekend travel

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is reopening lanes that have been closed for construction, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. 

District 9

Jefferson County

  • Illinois 37 about 2 miles south of Illinois 148 in Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Johnson County

  • Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

  • Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:
    • Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39.
    • Westbound from the Ohio River to milepost 2, 34-32 and 30-26.

Saline County

  • Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Illinois 142 3 miles north of Eldorado; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
  • Illinois 13 at Carrier Mills Road just west of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue.

Williamson County

  • Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

