Lane restrictions, merges expected on I-24 Cumberland Bridge

Road Work

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- There will be road work and lane restrictions on the I-24 Cumberland River Bridge on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 so crews can do a routine inspection of the bridge.

Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet (KTC) says anyone driving westbound should be prepared to slow down and merge just past the Lyon County Weigh Station.

The lane restrictions will start at 8 a.m. both days and last until about 4 p.m.

KTC says every bridge in Kentucky is inspected every two years and bridges over lakes and rivers are inspected every year.

Expect some delays Wednesday and Thursday.

 

