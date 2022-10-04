Lane reductions set for Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY (WSIL) -- East and Westbound Route 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform a routine inspection of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
The Emerson Bridge spans the Mississippi River connecting Missouri Route 74 to Illinois Route 146.
Crews will be working from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.