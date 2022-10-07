Lane closures planned on Route 34 in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming lane closures on Route 34 in Saline County next week.
Starting Monday, October 10, at 7 a.m. crews will begin making repairs to the bridge over Middle Fork Ditch (about 2.1 miles north of Harrisburg).
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by signals. Work is expected to be complete in mid-November.
There will be a 12 feet width restriction and reduced speed limit.
To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to use another route.