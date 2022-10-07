 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Lane closures planned on Route 34 in Saline County

  • Updated
  • 0
Road construction
By Kenzie Dillow

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of upcoming lane closures on Route 34 in Saline County next week. 

Starting Monday, October 10, at 7 a.m. crews will begin making repairs to the bridge over Middle Fork Ditch (about 2.1 miles north of Harrisburg). 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by signals. Work is expected to be complete in mid-November. 

There will be a 12 feet width restriction and reduced speed limit.

To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to use another route. 

Tags

Recommended for you