Landmarks Illinois taking nominations for 2022 Most Endangered list

(WSIL) -- Landmarks Illinois, a statewide historic preservation advocacy nonprofit organization, is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. Nominations are due January 10, 2022.
Nonprofit organizations, neighborhood groups, preservation advocates, city officials and residents of Illinois are encouraged to submit a nomination for a place in their community that is in critical need of preservation.
Nominated sites must be valued by local residents, or celebrate local history or culture but are not required to be locally or nationally designated landmarks.
The Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois is Landmarks Illinois’ longest-running advocacy program. The annual list calls attention to historic and culturally significant sites throughout the state that are threatened with deterioration, demolition or inappropriate development.
Since the Most Endangered program began in 1995, more than 100 previously “Most Endangered” designated sites have been saved from demolition or stabilized. Dozens more have reinvestment projects pending or underway.
Below is a list of southern Illinois spots on the list:
- Kincaid Mounds, Massac and Pope Counties
- State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin and Springfield
- Massac County Courthouse, Metropolis
- Thatchot House, Herrin
- Massac Theater, Metropolis
- Shawneetown Bank, Old Shawneetown
- Trail of Tears Encampment, Buncombe
- Tuscan Masonic Lodge, Carbondale
- Fuller Geodesic Dome House, Carbondale
- Pinckneyville Community High School, Pickneyville
- Main Brothers Box & Lumber Company Office Building, Karnak
- Mound City Marine Ways & U.S. Naval Station/Yard, Mound City
Landmarks Illinois will announce the sites selected for the 2022 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois at a virtual press conference in April 2022. Those interested in submitting a nomination are also encouraged to take a look at the sites named to past Most Endangered lists during the program’s more than 25-year history. Additional program and nomination guidelines can be found in the online nomination form.
Benefits of ‘Most Endangered’ designation
Sites included on Landmarks Illinois’ Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois routinely receive a heightened level of statewide attention from residents, governing bodies and media outlets, which help bolster advocacy efforts for preservation of the site. Inclusion on the Most Endangered list can also lead to legislative efforts that aid in a site’s eventual preservation.