Lake Egypt Water District named 'Best Tasting Water in the Country'

(WSIL) -- If you want some delicious water, look no further than southern Illinois.
The Lake Egypt Water District was just named, "Best Tasting Water in the Country" by the Great American Water Taste Test.
Thirty-seven states submitted their best-tasting water for the competition in Washington D.C. When it was all said and done, Lake Egypt Water District came out on top.
The district almost didn't enter the contest.
"Whenever they announced it, I had to pause for a second because I didn't know if it was real. We get very few complaints on our water so we knew we had pretty decent water going in this. We just didn't know how good it was. We've worked pretty hard to refine those levels and stay consistent with what we're doing," said General Manager Chris Boyd.
Boyd says this is the first time the Illinois state-wide winner took first place in the national competition.