Laborers' Care donates $3,000 Cops and Kids program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- At the beginning of December, News 3 shared a story about the Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police needing funding to cover the res of its Cops and Kids program. Now, A local group has stepped in to fill the gap.
Local 773's Laborers' Care Foundation donated all $3,000, so a record breaking 285 kids could have a Christmas. Through the program, each child gets a hundred dollars to spend however they would like.
After seeing the story about a lack of funds, the foundation decided to step in a spread some holiday cheer.
Tiarra Eggemeyer, who works as the Annuity Coordinator for Laborers Health & Welfare, says many of these children would go without Christmas if it weren't for the program so the donation went to a worthy cause.
"Seeing their smiles and their faces light up whenever they get to pick out a Christmas gift," she says. "It's great, it's very heartwarming."
Her husband, Carl Eggemeyer, is the FOP President and a Detective in Marion. She got to surprise Carl by telling him about the donation.
He says it takes the whole community to put on the shopping event for children in the county.
"The Cops and Kids program is ran from funds by local charities, local businesses, local foundations," he adds. "Without donations like the one from the Laborers' Care foundation, we wouldn't be able to have the program."
Previously, the FOP planned on taking money from their Line of Duty Death Fund, to cover the gap for the Cops and Kids program.
The group has already started fundraising for next year's holiday season, to find out how you can support the cause click here.
And to learn more about Laborers' Care, follow this link.