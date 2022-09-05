Labor shortages affecting businesses across the nation

SIKESTON, MO - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are still more than 11 million jobs available, and there hasn't been much movement on getting them filled.
Everywhere you go, there are help wanted signs. Everything from manufacturing and construction to retail and food. It seems like everyone is hiring.
Southeast Missouri is definitely not excluded the labor shortage issues.
"Ever since COVID, we have been short staffed most of the time," Jay's Krispy Fried Chicken manager Lisa Emerson said. "Either one person or two people, on both days and nights."
Emerson has a staff she's really proud of, but there are always those empty positions. That means people are pulling double shifts and working six days a week to cover where they need.
That wears on staff and leads to burnout and low morale.
“It’s hard on them as well as it’s hard on everybody else that’s not coming out," Emerson said. "If we’re short in the mornings, when we’re busy, customers have to wait longer. Being short staffed is a little bit harder than being fully staffed.”
Emerson has a lot of problems when it comes to the hiring process, including a lack of overall applicants. She also has people who stay, get a check, and then never show up for work again. That's with increased wages and huge pushes towards getting new employees.
The food business is certainly not alone. John Riley does property maintenance across the Bootheel. He's had similar issues when trying to hire and has seen the type of work he's gotten change over the last two decades.
“It has dramatically declined," Riley said. "It was easy back in the 80s, 90s, but today it’s really dropped off and its hard to find anybody reliable that wants to stay with the work and finish it."
Raising wages is another step Riley has had to take as well. That gets especially complicated in his business as the price of building materials had skyrocketed with recent inflation.
“Everything across the board has had to increase," Riley said. "It’s very difficult now to keep up with the changing times and catch the inflation of everything, we have to pass it along and it’s not making things easy.”
Riley thinks encouraging the trades to teenagers will help on his side of things, but thinks the current situation is a culmination of multiple factors.
“It’s hard to even express what needs to be done to try to fix this," Riley said. "After COVID, like I said, everything dropped off, and without talking to everyone out there to see what was the reason, it’s hard to decipher."