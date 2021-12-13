You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KY Transportation order aims to speed relief to tornado damage victims

  • 0
sunAM mayfield damage10.jpg

(WSIL) -- Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power, clearing debris and delivering fuel to areas stricken by tornados and other severe weather that began Friday night, Dec. 10.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the outbreak of tornados, high winds and flash flooding cited in the emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Secretary Gray said.

The order is effective through 11:01 p.m. on January 14, 2022 and may be extended if needed. 

It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected area. 

In addition, the order authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. 

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you