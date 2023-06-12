KY 348/Symsonia Highway reopens in western Marshall County

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reopened a section of KY 348/Symsonia Highway between Benton and Symsonia in western Marshall County.
KYTC expected KY 348/Symsonia Highway to be closed for three days to replace a cross drain. They say the Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew was able to replace the culvert in one day.
They will be doing some additional finishing work on Wednesday, June 14. Traffic could be down to one lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day so concrete can be poured.
This work zone along KY 348/Symsonia Highway is between KY 1490/Elva Road and KY 2606/Jackson School Road. It is about 3/10ths of a mile west of KY 2606/Jackson School Road.
There is a 'Rough Pavement' sign posted near the culvert excavation. Crews will let the roadway settle for an extended time before they put a permanent asphalt cap on the culvert.