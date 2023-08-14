KY 2422 reopens in Graves County, Kentucky

Kentucky (WSIL) -- There are still road closures in Western Kentucky because of recent flooding but several roadways have reopened. Below is an updated list of which roads and open or closed:
KY 2422 has reopened at the 6.2mm in Graves County. The Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew completed repairs to a damaged culvert earlier than expected.
KY 408 in Graves County is expected to reopen the week of August 14-19, weather permitting. Work at other locations is pending arrival of materials.
Nine area highways are blocked because of damaged infrastructure from recent flooding events.
U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal north of Clinton in Hickman County for erosion repairs that can't be started until floodwaters beneath the Obion Creek Bridge drop.
Be aware that even as roads reopen, they could still be rough with gravel before asphalt is placed over top.
Here is the updated list of extended closures due to infrastructure damage:
Ballard County
KY 802/LaCenter Road is CLOSED at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road
KY 473 is CLOSED at the 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road
KY 358/Hinkleville Road is CLOSED near the 4mm due between Hinkleville and U.S. 62
Fulton County
KY 94/Carroll St is CLOSED in downtown Hickman due a mudslide near the 12.8mm between Moulton Street and Cumberland Street - Signs and Barricades Posted
KY 2140 is CLOSED near the 3mm due to a culvert washout between KY 94 and KY 1129 - Signs and barricades posted
Graves County
KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line - Repairs expected to be completed this week
KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road
KY 2422 is OPEN at the 6.25mm immediately west of the KY 129 intersection where a damaged culvert has been repaired
Hickman County
U.S. 51 is restricted to one lane with an automated signal at mile point 13.84 to allow erosion repairs around the Obion Creek Bridge - Work will start when floodwaters below the bridge drop sufficiently
KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Repairs could be completed this week
KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and Barricades posted
In addition to these highways, please note that may county roads are also closed due to erosion and culvert damage across the region.