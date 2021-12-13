KSP searching for missing person with dementia

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police, Post 1, Mayfield, is requesting assistance locating Virginia Emerson, 73 of Hickman County.
Emerson last made contact with her family on December 12, 2021 at 11:43 A.M. Emerson has dementia and may be experiencing a medical emergency.
Emerson is a female described as 5’6 tall, 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Her last known location through a phone ping was in Obion County, TN on US-51 near Bethlehem Road. Her vehicle is a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Kentucky license plate number of 900 VXH. Her direction of travel is unknown.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Emerson, you are urged to call the Kentucky State Police, Post 1, Mayfield, at 270-856-3721.