KSP searching for missing McCracken County man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing man out of McCracken County.
Fred D. Noel, 50 of Kevil, was last seen at a home on Monroe Street in Paducah on May 1, 2022. Noel was reportedly picked up by an unknown man and woman in a blue/silver SUV with a cracked windshield.
Noel reportedly called the resident of the home to say he would be returning later that afternoon, but he never returned.
Noel is described as a white male weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing approximately 6'1" tall. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and a goatee.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Noel is asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.