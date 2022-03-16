KSP searching for escaped Marshall County inmate

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL) -- Troopers with Kentucky State Police are searching for a Marshall County inmate who escaped the detention facility.
Gregory S. Sullivan, 38, is described as approximately 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
He was wearing a dark colored shirt, grey/black sweat pants and tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his left shoulder of a knife and the word "KAOS" on his left forearm.
No word on how he was traveling or in what direction.
Sullivan was incarcerated at the Marshall County Detention Center for the offenses of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sullivan is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.