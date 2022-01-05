 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches.
Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

KSP: Man shot and killed after firing at officers patrolling tornado relief center in Mayfield

 By Jonathan Brines

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Graves County. 

Officers from the Frankfort Police Department were assisting with the aftermath of the recent tornadoes. While conducting extra patrols at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, an armed man approached officers and fired multiple shots. Frankfort police officers returned fire, hitting the man. 

The suspect was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the Graves County coroner. 

KSP Post 1 and the KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and is now investigating in the shooting. 

