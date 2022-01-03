You are the owner of this article.
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Graves County

By Kenzie Dillow

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, December 31, 2021. 

KSP Post 1 dispatch was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield. Glasgow Police Department initially responded to the incident and became engaged in a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired at officers.

Upon Glasgow Police Department losing sight of the vehicle, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, KSP troopers located a vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery and a second pursuit began.

Shots were fired from the vehicle at KSP and troopers returned fire. A trooper's shot hit someone inside the vehicle and the pursuit ended. 

A man was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Baptist Hospital in Paducah where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, released and transported to the McCracken County Jail. 

A second subject was also arrested and transported to McCracken County Jail. 

KSP Critical Incident Response Team's investigation into the incident remains ongoing

