KSP investigating death of infant in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an infant in Trigg County.
On Tuesday, just after 6 p.m. KSP was notified by dispatch of an infant that was found dead in a home on E. Adams Mill Road in Cadiz.
Preliminary investigation revealed 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis had been living with her 5-month-old baby boy at this home. The infant passed away during the night on Monday for reason still under investigation.
Curtis took the deceased child and drove to a friend's house. She then returned home, wrapped the baby in a blanket and place him in the attic.
Curtis did not make any attempts to call 911 or seek medical attention for the baby. Friends of Curtis who were concerned about the welfare of the child contacted 911.
Detectives with Kentucky State Police arrested and charged Shaylynn Curtis with Abuse of a Corpse. She was lodged in the Christian County Jail.
An autopsy was conducted on October 27, 2021. The results of the autopsy are pending and the investigation is continuing by Detective Brian Hill.