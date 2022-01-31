KSP Identify man shot and killed at tornado distribution center

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- The man killed by officers at a tornado distribution site after exchanging gunfire has been identified.
On January 5, 2022 Officers from the Frankfort Police Department were assisting with the aftermath of the recent tornadoes. While conducting extra patrols at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, an armed man approached officers and fired multiple shots. Frankfort police officers returned fire, hitting the man.
That suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Tony Edwards of Mayfield, Kentucky.
An autopsy confirmed Edwards died from a gunshot wound.
The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officer Michael Martin who has served with the agency for just over 1 year and Detective David Ingle who has served with the agency for approximately 15 years.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP.