Korean War US Army Sergeant to be honored in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon Police Department, as well as other local public safety agencies, will be assisting Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home as it escorts a United States Army Sergeant to his final resting place at Bethel Memorial Cemetery.
Information on the escort stems from a Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook post.
Sergeant Howard G. Malcolm served during the Korean War and was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950. It was discovered later Malcolm died in prisoner of war camp in August, 1951. The Department of Defense POW/ MIA Accounting Agency disinterred 652 Korean War Veterans from the National Cemetery in 2018. and Sergeant Malcolm was identified among those remains.
The procession is expected to depart the funeral home in Salem, IL on Tuesday, July 11 at about 10:30 a.m. The respective agencies will travel south of Illinois 37 from there to Bethel Memorial Cemetery, which is located on the south edge of Mt. Vernon at Illinois Route 37 and Bethel Road. The Mt. Vernon Police Department will be joined by the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Jefferson Fire Protection District to support the Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home. First responders will be blocking intersections along the procession's path.
Residents are encouraged to honor Sergeant Howard G. Malcolm by lining up along Route 37 as the procession goes by. Attendees will be asked to set up and remove flags along the route.
For more information on the event, contact 618-409-0323.