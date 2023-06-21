Kids' fishing derby at Rend Lake focuses on outdoors instead of competition

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Rend Lake's Kids Fishing Derby was a big hit on Saturday. It was a collaboration between 4-H and the Army Corp of Engineers at Rend Lake.
The fishing derby was organized by 13-year-old Zeke Endicott. The event gave children ages 5 to 13 a chance to compete for prizes and enjoy a day of free fun.
Endicott said it's not about the competition though, it's about getting outside and spending time together.
"I just love fishing, and it's my most favorite thing to do," Endicott said. "You go from big thinking, big ideas, and then getting to the smaller steps. Seeing that people are enjoying themselves at being outside, everybody's a winner."
About 50 families turned out for the event, and Zeke tells us, he's excited to try and hold it again in the future.