Kevin Hines to speak in Sikeston Tuesday with Walk Bes;de Me

SIKESTON, MO - Walk Bes;de Me in Sikeston is welcoming national speaker Kevin Hines to town on Tuesday to speak about suicide prevention and awareness.
Walk Bes;de Me formed in Sikeston, Missouri in 2018. The founding members, McLane Barber and Whitney Montgomery, both experienced personal losses and were affected by suicide. That was enough for them to feel the need to do something.
“There was a recent suicide at the time of a teenager in our community that brought us all together and we just kind of said no more, we’re not going to do this anymore," Barner said. "It just started with a conversation “
The group is made up of law enforcement, clergy, teachers, and more community members who all work towards the same goal. It's a mental health awareness outlet for southeast Missouri.
“We wanted to do something, and we didn’t know just what to do to start, because no one likes to talk about it," Montgomery said.
The group is welcoming Kevin Hines on Tuesday, which is a huge asset to their message. Hines is a nationally known speaker who attempted to take his own life at the age of 19 by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. He survived, one of just a handful to do so, and now speaks around the country.
“We had an incredible amount of support from the community," Montgomery said. "And we had funds we wanted to use in some way and we thought it would be great to get someone here, a big-name speaker. He jumped off the Golden Gate bridge and survived, he’s like one of 34. So, he has a great story and it's emotional. “
The hope is to reach people. The group is readily available as an asset in Sikeston and wants to make sure everyone knows they're there. They're hoping Hines helps with that.
“I feel like anything good can come from our loss, and we can help just one person then this is worth it and everything we’ve done is worth it," Barber said. “We want to raise awareness and just let people know they’re not alone. I mean, there’s so much awareness to be raised and we hope that this event helps with that. “
Hines is speaking to teachers in Sikeston, and then to students. On Tuesday night, there is a free event for the community at Sikeston Field House.