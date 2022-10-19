 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Woman wanted for stealing bag with loaded firearm in Paducah

Paducah gun left mcdonalds

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police need the public's help identifying a woman involved in the theft of a bag containing a loaded firearm. 

A man told police he left the black and brown Fendi bag, containing a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, on the table at McDonald's on Clark's River Road while he went to the restroom. When he returned, it was gone. 

Surveillance video showed a woman with blonde hair take the bag and give it to a man sitting at a booth nearby. They put the bag into the woman's purse and the left the restaurant, video showed. 

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.

