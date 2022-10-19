Woman wanted for stealing bag with loaded firearm in Paducah

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police need the public's help identifying a woman involved in the theft of a bag containing a loaded firearm.
A man told police he left the black and brown Fendi bag, containing a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, on the table at McDonald's on Clark's River Road while he went to the restroom. When he returned, it was gone.
Surveillance video showed a woman with blonde hair take the bag and give it to a man sitting at a booth nearby. They put the bag into the woman's purse and the left the restaurant, video showed.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.