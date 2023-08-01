Woman inside car when it was hit by gunshots, police search for suspects

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Police in Paducah are looking for whoever is responsible for a shooting that damaged a vehicle on Monday night.
Paducah Police Department said it happened at the intersection of North 11th and Flournoy streets. Officers responded there at 11:28 p.m. on Monday night.
A woman there told officers she was sitting in her vehicle at the time when several gunshots hit her car.
Officers said they found six shell casings in the area by her vehicle and multiple bullet holes.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.