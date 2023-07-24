Western Kentucky roads still closed due to floods last week

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Record breaking rainfall on Wednesday last week brought flooding to many parts of western Kentucky.
The floodwaters covered roads, entered homes and cars, as well as, causing infrastructure damage in many counties which will take time to repair.
Downed trees have blocked roadways with some roads washed out in places also.
Below is a list of the roads that are closed according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of 7/24/2033 at 9:00 a.m.
Ballard County
- KY 802/LaCenter Road is CLOSED at the 6.7mm due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road
- KY 310/Turner Landing Rd is CLOSED at the 6mm due to a culvert washout between Smokey Road and Graves Lane
- KY 473 is CLOSED at the 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road
- KY 358/Hinkleville Road is CLOSED near the 4mm due to a damaged cross drain between Mosstown Road and Brooking Road
Fulton County
- KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is OPEN at the 0 to 3mm
Carlisle County
- KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4 mile marker due to a culvert washout - Repairs expected to be completed Thursday afternoon
Graves County
- KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line due to a washout
- KY 945 is CLOSED at the 1.14mm due to a culvert washout
Hickman County
- KY 1686 is CLOSED from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman-Graves County Line and KY 1748 - Signs Posted
- KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area at Obion Creek - Signs and Barricades Posted
- KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.19 to the 2.43mm due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123 - Signs and Barricades posted