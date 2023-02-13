Void under road closes Livingston County road

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A road in Livingston County, Ky, is closed due to a void found underneath the road.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is alerting motorists KY 135/Carrsville Road in Livingston County is closed at the 3.3 mile marker north of Hampton.
KYTC is reporting this section of the road will be closed for several days as crews develop a repair plan.
Crews were inspecting the Bayou Creek Branch Bridge when they found a void beneath the roadway at one end of the bridge.
KY 135/Carrsville Road will be closed between KY 838/Hampton Road and KY 1608/Maxfield Road.
Motorists will be able to detour using KY 1608 Maxfield Road, KY 763, and U.S. 60.