UPDATE: One person dead, suspect in custody after active shooter situation in Paducah

  • ,
    ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Paducah crime scene image 1

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE 3:00 PM: A press release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has shed new light on the incident. 

Around 9:48 a.m., Paducah 911 received multiple reports of an active shooter at the hotel. A McCracken County Deputy responded to the scene in less than two minutes. The deputy found a female victim on the first floor of the hotel. The officer found a possible suspect outside the hotel and arrested him.

The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body. The woman was taken to a local hospital, and she is still alive. There were no other victims or suspects at the scene.

After an investigation, it was discovered the suspect, 55-year-old Robert Pannell from Palm Coast, FL, tried to obtain a cigarette lighter from a couple in the parking lot of the hotel. After he was denied, Pannell assaulted the couple. Pannell then entered the building with a handgun and walked down a hallway, shooting the female victim. Several people were near Pannell when the shots were fired. Sometime later, Pannell tossed the gun in the lobby.

It was determined that Pannell was a guest at the hotel, but Pannell's motives in the crime is unknown to police at this time.

Pannell has been arrested on the following charges:

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Two Counts of Assault 4th Degree
  • Four Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Assault 3rd Degree
  • Menacing, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
  • Resisting Arrest

Pannell was taken to McCracken County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.

UPDATE: 12:03 p.m. - One person has died after an active shooting incident occurring at the Best Western hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.

McCracken County Sheriff's Office tells us one person has died and a suspect is in custody.

Authorities from across the region are still on scene as of late Saturday morning investigating the incident.  

ORIGINAL: 9:58 a.m. - Authorities have responded to an active shooter situation at a hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported they have deputies and officers on scene at the Best Western on John Puryear near I-24 exit 11.

They are urging people to avoid the area as Paducah police and McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are on scene.

MCSO said they do have a suspect in custody at this time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

