UPDATE: One person dead, suspect in custody after active shooter situation in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE 3:00 PM: A press release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has shed new light on the incident.
Around 9:48 a.m., Paducah 911 received multiple reports of an active shooter at the hotel. A McCracken County Deputy responded to the scene in less than two minutes. The deputy found a female victim on the first floor of the hotel. The officer found a possible suspect outside the hotel and arrested him.
The woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body. The woman was taken to a local hospital, and she is still alive. There were no other victims or suspects at the scene.
After an investigation, it was discovered the suspect, 55-year-old Robert Pannell from Palm Coast, FL, tried to obtain a cigarette lighter from a couple in the parking lot of the hotel. After he was denied, Pannell assaulted the couple. Pannell then entered the building with a handgun and walked down a hallway, shooting the female victim. Several people were near Pannell when the shots were fired. Sometime later, Pannell tossed the gun in the lobby.
It was determined that Pannell was a guest at the hotel, but Pannell's motives in the crime is unknown to police at this time.
Pannell has been arrested on the following charges:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Two Counts of Assault 4th Degree
- Four Counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Assault 3rd Degree
- Menacing, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
- Resisting Arrest
Pannell was taken to McCracken County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.
UPDATE: 12:03 p.m. - One person has died after an active shooting incident occurring at the Best Western hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office tells us one person has died and a suspect is in custody.
Authorities from across the region are still on scene as of late Saturday morning investigating the incident.
ORIGINAL: 9:58 a.m. - Authorities have responded to an active shooter situation at a hotel in Paducah Saturday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported they have deputies and officers on scene at the Best Western on John Puryear near I-24 exit 11.
They are urging people to avoid the area as Paducah police and McCracken County Sheriff's deputies are on scene.
MCSO said they do have a suspect in custody at this time.
We will have more information as it becomes available.