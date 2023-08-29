U.S. Marine killed in Australian aircraft accident was Murray State University graduate

MURRAY, Ky. -- One of the three U.S. Marines who were killed in an aircraft accident has been identified as a Murray State University graduate.
Murray State University shared with the public that U.S. Marine Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, who was originally from Belleville, Illinois, graduated from Murray State back in 2016.
Captain LeBeau joined the Marine Corps after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Equine Science.
"Capt. LeBeau served her country with distinction and brought great pride to Murray State University. She was an active member of our campus community and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members," said Dr. Bob Jackson, '85, President of Murray State University.