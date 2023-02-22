U.S. 60 in Ballard County is back open after downed power line and trees

BARLOW, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: U.S. 60 in Ballard County is now back open.
ORIGINAL: A downed power line and trees have blocked a highway in Ballard County Wednesday afternoon.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 reported a power line and some downed trees are blocking the U.S. 60 highway at the 4.3 mile marker near Barlow.
This area is near the KY 1368/VFW Road intersection between the communities of Barlow and Wickliffe.
KYTC reports the road is expected to be down for roughly an hour.
Utility crews are en route to the location.