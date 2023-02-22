 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. 60 in Ballard County is back open after downed power line and trees

  • Updated
  • 0
KY map
KYTC

BARLOW, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: U.S. 60 in Ballard County is now back open.

ORIGINAL: A downed power line and trees have blocked a highway in Ballard County Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 reported a power line and some downed trees are blocking the U.S. 60 highway at the 4.3 mile marker near Barlow.

This area is near the KY 1368/VFW Road intersection between the communities of Barlow and Wickliffe.

KYTC reports the road is expected to be down for roughly an hour.

Utility crews are en route to the location.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you