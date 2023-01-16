U.S. 51 "Cairo" bridge back open after semi-truck crash

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 2:43 p.m. - The bridge is now open to all traffic.
ORIGINAL: The U.S. Ohio River Bridge that crosses from Ballard County, KY, into Alexander County, IL, is currently blocked due to a semi-truck crash.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) reports the semi was traveling southbound on the bridge when it hit the railing on the Kentucky side of the bridge Monday afternoon.
Motorists are advised to detour around using the I-24 Ohio River bridge between Paducah, KY, and Metropolis, IL.
Officials estimate this bridge blockage to extend until roughly 3 p.m.
The KYTC said the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge carries approximately 5,800 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Wickliffe, KY, and Cairo, IL. About 35 percent of those vehicles are commercial trucks. It is the longest bridge in Kentucky and the westernmost bridge over the Ohio River.