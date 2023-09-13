 Skip to main content
Two sought, charged with attempted murder and endangerment after shots fired call with children present

  • Updated
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Police are looking for two people who have both been charged with attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment charges after a shots fired call.

Paducah Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the Elmwood Court area.

When officers got there, they were told by someone that Jeremy Woods and Joseph Robinson were in an argument and that some shots were fired inside an apartment.

They also told police the two left the apartment building with shots still being fired and a 14-year-old juvenile came out of the apartment at this time as well, Paducah police said.

Police also said there was a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, police said.

Joseph Robinson

Joseph Robinson
Jeremy Woods

Jeremy Woods

Both Woods and Robinson left the area before police got on scene. Now police are looking for them both as they continue the investigation.

Jeremy Woods, 36, of South 7th Street, charged in a warrant with attempted murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Joseph Robinson, 29, of South 25th Street, charged in a warrant with attempted murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

If you have any information on where Woods or Robinson is, you are urged to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

