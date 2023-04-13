Two injured after vehicle fails to stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Two people went to the hospital after a wreck in McCracken County on Wednesday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the incident happened at 5:38 p.m. on April 12 at Old US Hwy 45 and Kreb Station Road (KY-999).
Deputies arrived on scene and started to investigate.
MCSO said in a release that Paul Jenkins, 49, of Prince Frederick, Maryland was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition going east on KY-999. Jenkins then failed to stop at a stop sign as another car was coming his way.
Kelly Derrington, 42, of Paducah was driving a 2020 Lincoln SUV going north on Old US-45.
Derrington and Jenkins collided with each other, sending one of the vehicles into a ditch.
Both drivers did receive injuries and went to area hospitals for treatment.
Mercy EMS and Lone Oak Fire Department assisted on scene with the incident. Harper's Towing and Randy's Body Shop helped with removing vehicles and cleaning up.