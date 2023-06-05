Two dead, two sent to hospital after crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Two people are dead after a collision in McCracken County, Ky. on Sunday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 3:30 p.m. on June 4th when two vehicles collided in the 11000-block of KY-286.
Deputies responded to the scene where they started an investigation as to what happened.
The sheriff's office said a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 was going eastbound on Ky-286. This vehicle was driven by Timothy Wilson, 57, of McMinnville, Tenn.
Going west on KY-286 in the area was a 2014 Acura MDX. The driver of this vehicle was Cathalina Sherwood, 49, of Crystal City, Mo. with passengers Benjamin Sherwood, 52, and Evelyn Sherwood, 21, both of Crystal City, Mo. who were in the vehicle as well.
The sheriff's office said the 2007 Dodge crossed over the center line and continued moving until they were across the westbound lane.
At this time, the 2014 Acura moved off the roadway on the right shoulder to avoid a collision. That's when the Acura and Dodge collided.
Both Timothy Wilson and Benjamin Sherwood both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Cathalina and Evelyn Sherwood were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County DES, Larry Meadows’s Body Shop, the McCracken County Coroner’s Office and other resources from Ballard County.
"The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks that you please keep the Wilson and Sherwood families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a release.