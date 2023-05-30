Two dead after two separate off-road recreational vehicle crashes in Marshall County

BENTON, Ky. -- Marshall County authorities said two people are dead after two separate accidents that occurred on Memorial Day.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said there were two incidents involving recreational off-road vehicles.
One crash involved a UTV along Harris Road where one individual passed away after crashing into a ditch, while the other was an ATV accident in Soldier Creek, according to the Marshall County Rescue Squad.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office released information on the ATV incident. It happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday where deputies were dispatched to an ATV accident in Soldier Creek in Marshall County.
Once deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene, life-saving efforts were taken in an effort to save the life of the person involved in the accident.
The sheriff's office said it appeared the operator attempted to climb an embankment and the ATV possibly overturned along with the operator of the vehicle.
The operator of the ATV was identified as Luis Benitez, 30, of Mayfield, Ky.
Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the collision.
Assisting in the incident was the Marshall County EMS, West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County Coroner's Office, Marshall County 911 center and area citizens.